A public note of appreciation to the Easter Bunny and the two minute Easter Parade on Easter Sunday in Harrietta!
Those few vehicles were “socially distanced’ behind the red fire engine in the lead. I think the governor would have smiled, from a distance. I know my sister Lidia did in front of our home here.
The siren, flashing light, honking horns, right smiles, big waves, and warm-hearted “Hello, Happy Easter" shout-outs to Lidia was a refreshing neighborly blessing in this special time of confinement due to the cornavirus pandemic.
It was a special moment on a beautifully sunny day in this village neighborhood. Mr. Rogers would have approved.
Mary A. Kerzich
Harrietta
