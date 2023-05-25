I hadn't thought about Elaine MacNeil since college. But, a few months ago her name shot into my brain out of the blue. Whatever happened to her, I wondered, as I hit the computer keys. And there it was. Elaine MacNeil had recently passed away. There were beautiful photos and tributes so I took a moment to catch up.
It was hard to process her demise. Elaine was larger than life, one of the girls I met in the dorm freshman year. She was sophisticated and worldly. And very 60s Mod. Coming from my small hometown, where World War II veterans raised modest young women, she was a sight to behold.
Up north we were rugged girls who skied and canoed down the Pine River, pitching tents for an overnight with our Camp Torenta counselors. We partied in the woods. Elaine walked into our lives as if she walked off the streets of London. I was mesmerized by her false eyelashes and the 'fall' that made her hair longer and thicker. She wore miniskirts. (For a visual, see Faye Dunaway in the 1968 Thomas Crown Affair.) She dated tall fraternity men who parked expensive sports cars in front of our dorm while we walked to the union for freshman mixers.
When I learned that she was gone, I felt an inexplicable mournful loss. And I am no stranger to loss. What made this different, I realized, is that I had worshiped her. She was a Goddess and I was a plebe.
Reading her tributes I had the chance to review her life. In college, she was "the lone" woman who majored in International Business at Western Michigan University. She was a Vice President of Stores for I. Magnin & Company, Burberry's in New York, and Victoria's Secret. In 2005, she was on the executive team of Urban Decay Cosmetics in California, a division of L'Oréal based in Paris, France. She was their first woman president.
Tributes spoke of her generous love for friends and family and praised her business acumen and stellar career. But it was a video tribute by her niece that touched me the most. I took the liberty of pulling some quotes:
"I miss Aunt Elaine so much … It meant so much that she taught me how to swim and surf. She is so special. A great business person. She cared about people a lot. She was selfless, kind and caring. She loved her family and she would do anything for me. She loved watching me grow up. She never wanted a serious boyfriend. She only got married once, for six months. She has crazy style. She is crazy. And she never gave up."
Rest in Peace Elaine. I wonder how it is that you jammed up my brain cells so soon after your death. You have reminded me that life is short. That we all make an impact on others, even though we may never know about it. You reminded me in some way to be bold in the time I have left. And that even Goddesses grow old and die.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.