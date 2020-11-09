For the first time, my husband and I volunteered to be Election Inspectors, the official Michigan term for poll workers. We arrived at the polling site at 6:30 a.m., were sworn in then paired with an experienced worker who briefed us and stayed with us as we accomplished a particular duty. The voting began promptly at 7 a.m. and continued without let-up until shortly before polls closed at 8 p.m.
This team worked hard, I literally took only one 15-minute break the entire time. The process was efficient and professional, done completely by the book. Any minor problem encountered along the way was handled swiftly and appropriately.
Despite the rigor of the experience, there was satisfaction and inspiration. First for the workers: I was very impressed with their diligence and work ethic. You cannot appreciate how our democracy depends on them until you walk in their shoes. Secondly, it was wonderful to assist everyone but especially the first-time voters whether they were 18 or 55. It was also a pleasant surprise to see how many parents brought their children with them to learn about voting.
Looking back, I would recommend that Michigan and other states allow the processing of absentee ballots prior to the polls opening. It’s an awkward dance, dashing to the machine between same-day voters to feed them in.
Lastly, once again, this hard work is carried out by the multitudes of individuals across the country because they are patriots. Based on my experience, accusations of any fraudulent or other nefarious activity is patently false.
Susan Betts-Barbus
Cadillac
