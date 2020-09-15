It is with sincere gratitude that Jason Elmore was personally represented at the festival parade. While understanding the recommended precautions regarding the COVID virus and supporting the same, I’m sure an oversight in a request was not intentional. It should in no way affect his likelihood to be elected as Wexford Circuit Judge.
I’m wondering if there was total compliance with gloves and masks by all of the other participants. Nice that Mr. Hayes took precautions, but that in no way compares the difference between the ability and qualifications of the candidates. As voters compare the candidates, I am certain that Jason Elmore’s background, qualification, experience, exemplary service to his country and the residents of Wexford County will reflect his professional abilities as your next Wexford County Circuit Court Judge.
Gerald A. Leavell
Cadilac
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.