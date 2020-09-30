I am writing to thank the Harvest Festival for once again hosting a great event. In my years in Manton, I can't remember a parade that had such a great turnout. While the past seven months have been difficult, it was great to have thousands of smiling faces once again enjoying time outside together.
I am disappointed that our current Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore, violated the Harvest Festival parade rules. The Harvest Festival made a simple request to wear gloves and a mask to pass things out, which isn't much to ask. Unfortunately, Mr. Elmore did not wear a mask while passing things out. His opponent, Mike Hayes, did wear a mask and gloves while he passed out candy.
Mr. Elmore's disregard for the rules makes me doubt his ability to act as a judge. Mr. Elmore's disregard for the rules put in place by the committee, also shows a great disrespect for our community.
Eleanor R. Sonenko
Manton
