Still on the fence? The following are 12 Joe Biden endorsements to ponder.
1. Rick Snyder, former Republican Michigan Governor.
2.Tom Ridge, former Republican Pennsylvania Governor.
3. John Kasich, former Republican Ohio Governor.
4. Cindy McCain, wife of the late Senator John McCain, R-Ariz.
5. Conservative icon George Will.
6. Former Congressman from New York Susan Molinari was Vice-Chair of the House Republican Caucus. She gave the keynote speech at the 1996 GOP Convention. She endorsed Joe because “Biden is a really good man, and he's exactly what this nation needs at this time.‘
7. Former Hewlett Packard CEO and California gubernatorial candidate Meg Whitman said, "I'm a longtime Republican and a longtime CEO. Let me tell you, Donald Trump has no clue how to run a business, let alone an economy.‘ Ouch.
8. Retired Adm. William McRaven, Navy Seal Commander who over saw the Bin Ladin raid, said he voted for Joe, because "we need a president for all Americans, not just half of America."
9. Retired Army Gen. Stanley McChrystal endorsed Joe because he’s certain Biden, “would surround himself with an effective team of good people. You have to believe that your commander-in-chief is someone you can trust. And I can trust Joe Biden.‘
10. Late Republican President George H.W. Bush called Trump “a blowhard,‘ and voted for Hillary in 2016.
11.Retired Army Vice Chief of Staff Gen. Peter Chiarelli and 780+ retired officers (22 retired four-star generals and admirals) and five former secretaries of defense signed an “Open Letter to America‘ endorsing Joe Biden for president. “We love our country,‘ the signatories wrote. “Unfortunately, we also fear for it.‘
12. Michael Steele, former chairman of the Republican National Committee, endorsed Joe Biden for president.
Richard E. Maatman
Lake City
