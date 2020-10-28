I hope the readers will join me in voting for Jason Elmore as our next circuit court judge. He grew up in Cadillac and after getting his law degree, served 22 years in the US Army JAG Corps (the legal branch). This included one year in Kuwait as a prosecutor, and three years as a judge. After active duty, he returned to Cadillac and worked as a very capable and caring attorney, and more recently as our excellent county prosecutor.
I know him personally and have observed his integrity and loving relationship with his wife and children. He is very active in the Cadillac Christian Reformed Church, where his family has a front pew in which they sit every week. He has often sung with a praise team. He strives for excellence and has a dry sense of humor. He has written guest columns in the Cadillac News that I believe show the great concern he has for the youth of our community. He is active in the community and has served as the chairperson of the Board of Directors for the Cadillac YMCA. His wife is a family physician with a very busy practice, and she also volunteers at the Stehouwer Free Clinic.
I am so happy Jason Elmore and his family live in Cadillac and I hope he is our next Circuit Court Judge.
Berniece R. Verbrugge
Cadillac
