Dear voters of Wexford and Missaukee counties, we need to elect Jason Elmore as our next Circuit Court Judge. We need someone on the bench who has the experience in and out of the courtroom and who has dedicated his life to public service.
My family and I have known Jason and his family for over 15 years. I have seen Jason serve this community tirelessly in the courtroom and throughout our counties. The best personal example I can share is how he and his wife Alicia have worked with the junior and high school cross country and track runners. Jason is, as he would say, a cross country junkie. Out along the course, you see Jason's commitment to bettering the lives of our kids. He cheers on every runner from the first to the last. The results of his support and encouragement are evident in the impact on our son Jim. Jim started out in the back. Jason was always out on the course cheering Jim well after his own son, Zach, had finished. He helped set the tone for the other kids to get back out and cheer on the team.
As a result, Jim began an incredible health journey and greatly improved as a runner and mature as a young man. He took the time to make every kid feel important. At all the races, Jason graciously took photos for every family which we greatly cherish. Jason grew up in Cadillac and has shown dedication and commitment to our community because he really cares. I appreciate his leadership and selflessness in volunteering to support so many of our local charities. I am confident that he will serve us well as our next Circuit Court Judge. Please join me and vote for Jason Elmore.
Mary Jane Dewey-Canfield
Cadillac
