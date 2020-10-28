With the Nov. 3 elections fast approaching, more than ever I believe we need to come together to support Jason as a community.
Over the past several months Jason has demonstrated that he will continue to uphold the oath that he will have to take once again upon becoming our next circuit court judge. This oath is to, “administer justice without respect to persons, and do equal right to the poor and to the rich, and that he will faithfully and impartially discharge and perform all the duties incumbent upon him as our Circuit Court Judge under the Constitution and Laws of the United States."
In saying all of this, Jason has dedicated his entire life to his hometown and I am proud to endorse Jason as our next Circuit Court Judge as I trust he will uphold the judicial oath for his community family.
Diana L. Seehase
Cadillac
