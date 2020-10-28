I am the owner of Evergreen Resort and have been involved in the Cadillac community since 2012. I have known and worked with Mike Hayes since at least 2010. Mike and his law firm have represented me and my companies in various business and real estate transactions around the county for many years, including helping me to purchase the Evergreen Resort.
I believe Mike has all the characteristics to make him an outstanding judge. He is intelligent, reasonable, calm, and thorough. I strongly endorse him as the best candidate to become the next Wexford County Circuit Court Judge. The county’s gain will be my loss because I won’t be able to utilize Mike’s services as an attorney any longer. However, I want what is best for Cadillac and I believe Wexford County, and that is to elect Michael Hayes as Circuit Court Judge.
Karl H. Thomas
Stuart, FL
