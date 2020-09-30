It was ironic that your Sept. 11, 2020 newspaper led with the twin towers story where almost 3,000 Americans died and we are still fighting wars allegedly linked to this. As a nation, we rose up.
Where is the anger toward Trump? I believe he has negligently or purposely killed almost 200,000 Americans through his COVID actions.
I believe he shut down all the preventative programs, and that he restricted testing first because he believed it would help Republicans. It was initially found in Democratic-led states and now we have learned that he knew of the critical danger but played it down so the stock market wouldn't panic. He told us COVID would go away and that it was a Democratic hoax. He still discourages testing because it highlights his failures. Many experts say our country has done far worse than any other country dealing with this disease.
We should have listened to him when he said he could shoot Americans on the streets of New York and his followers wouldn't care. By now his followers should have heard that he believes veterans who are injured or killed are losers and anyone who went to Vietnam was a sucker.
And now Michael Cohen reports that after Trump met with a group of evangelicals, he asked Michael how “they could believe such bull.‘ He is denying climate change and supporting the increased pollution of our air and water. He treats women as objects. He doesn't understand our country is built on immigration.
What is the attraction? It is time to take down our Trump flags and signs and vote for Biden who was long known as the most decent man in the senate.
Bruce A. Loper
Cadillac
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.