My favorite Ben Shapiro quote is “Facts don’t care about your feelings.‘ That’s quality information in an age where feelings often trump facts.
The following facts are from the 2017 FBI Unified Crime Report.
Fact: There were 39,773 people killed by firearms in 2017; 23,854 were suicides; 14,542 were homicides. Fact: 403 were killed by rifles of all types, not just AR type rifles. Fact: 1,591 were killed by knives. Fact: 467 were killed by blunt objects. Fact: 696 were killed by being beaten to death. Should I register my hands as lethal weapons?
These facts are from The Washington Post.
Fact: we have a background check system in place. Fact: in 2017, the government denied 112,000. Fact: the ATF investigated only 12,700 of them. Fact: 12 were prosecuted.
These facts are federal laws that are already on the books.
Fact: background checks are required at gun shows. Fact: felons are not legally allowed to own a firearm. Should we make it double super illegal? Would that be more effective?
The following are a combination of facts, and my opinions.
Our Declaration of Independence speaks of inalienable rights, and tells us government exists to protect these rights. It specifically lists Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness as some of those rights. That is why I own an AR. To preserve the life of me and mine. To preserve my liberty, and that of others. To pursue happiness and protect the property that brings me that happiness.
It has been reported that there are approximately 20,000 state and federal firearms laws.
Maybe more legislation isn’t the answer.
Jason L. Luhrs
McBain
