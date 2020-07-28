On or before August 4, 2020, voters in Michigan’s Fourth Congressional District will have their say about who will be the Democratic Party’s nominee for US Congress.
I voted for Anthony Feig for Congress because he has the expertise to lead on science-based issues, and has assembled a campaign with the ability to go the distance to election day on November 3, 2020. For those not familiar with Anthony, he is a professor of Earth Science at Central Michigan University, a former union president, and a father of two teenage boys.
While his resume may be unusual for someone seeking elected office, the last six months have made clear that a fact and science-based approach is something that is sorely needed in Washington, where policies and politics often seem decoupled from reality.
The most serious challenge facing our planet is climate change. Mr. Feig has the expertise to speak intelligently about how we can adapt to and capitalize on the changes that are already headed our way, and he can provide leadership in taking the right steps to avoid the worst possible outcomes for the next generations of Michiganders. Running for office is an act of faith and a commitment to your community. I applaud anyone who has the guts to put their name on a ballot.
However, when choosing which candidate to send to the general election in November, I also considered the viability of the campaign. Mr. Feig has assembled a professional, active campaign team. They have used online events, print, and social media to adapt nimbly to the unprecedented campaign season. They are prepared to effectively argue their case until the general election in November.
By Leif C. Davis-Williams
Lake City
