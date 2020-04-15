Stay at home, the recommendation that is to hopefully save lives. I do not believe people fully comprehend the magnitude of the three words “Stay At Home.‘
I can explain what it does not mean. It does not mean, let’s be creative and find ways for people to socially go visit or assume you’re without the virus because you don’t have any symptoms. Social outreach is valuable, but not at the expense of putting even one person in a potential risk situation. I read on social media where one location posted an announcement to encourage people to “come and spread the cheer‘ at their site. Offering to have chalk and dry eraser markers and boards available for their ease in spreading the cheer to their patrons. This is truly appalling, in my opinion, that while we are trying to safeguard our people that other people in leadership are encouraging a “creative way‘ to go around the necessity of the order that clearly states “Stay At Home.‘
Our president’s staff recently announced the stimulus details about lenders coming together to offer methods for small businesses to obtain funding to get through this ordeal, mentioning within the presentation on April 2, 2020 that they wanted to minimize even paper checks being exchanged, to limit any further potential spread of the virus through the paper. So, why would you think that offering social tools to people that are encouraged to stay at home is a good idea?
I think the answer to this question is because people do not fully understand the magnitude of the stay at home order. We are experiencing a pandemic, this means it’s raging out of control and the only means to slow it or safeguard against it is by staying at home. Please stay at home.
Brenda S. Smith
Cadillac
