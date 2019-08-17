Privately-run for-profit insurance companies have a (conservative estimate) 15% administrative "loss rate," i.e., some 15% of what an insurance company takes in goes not to medical care but to administrate their policies, to fight people's claims (important point), and to pay their shareholders. Medicare has an approximate 2% administrative loss rate since it's non-profit, simpler to manage, and no shareholders.
If every medical service was paid through a national healthcare system, that whole idea of not being able to go to the doctor of your choice or get needed tests would become moot as everything would then be included.
I believe any new taxes needed would be greatly outweighed by individuals suddenly being freed from expensive health insurance payments/co-payments — do the math.
Existing workers would keep their jobs, and the new patients would lead to more jobs.
We have the "unalienable rights" of "Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness." We aren't free, can't pursue happiness and certainly can't protect our lives if we are priced out of this basic human need by the profit-seekers. Ergo: health care, by definition, is a Constitutional right in the U.S.
Bad Idea: To have profit-seeking be entwined with health-needs systems.
Good Idea: Expand health insurance benefits beyond the workplace and give them directly to every person for a modest monthly fee regardless of age/employment/pre-existing conditions/etc. Once everyone starts paying in from the beginning (no young people opting out, claiming they "don't need" it), the financial burden is then more evenly shared.
Let's end the vile practice of corporations making profits off of the suffering of others. A re-thinking and re-organizing wouldn't be that hard, and would be so much more righteous. Matthew 25:32-46, Proverbs 14:31.
What are "We, the People" waiting for?
Vicki A. Boudouris
Marion
