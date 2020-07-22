On Wednesday, July 15, 2020 the front-page headline was scary. "What's it like to die of COVID-19?" I was shocked when I read it, even more so when I read the third paragraph and I quote, "The doctor stressed the importance of finding a way to encourage readers to take COVID-19 seriously while also avoiding scaring people."
I understand taking the virus seriously and the article was very informative but I feel your headline was not appropriate, it was very scary.
Jilane K. Fenner
