I am a single mom living in the Cadillac area. I have had a life-changing experience working with the Wexford County Friend Of the Court (FOC). In recent months, I was ordered to attend a class held at the FOC called Gear Up.
I learned that Gear Up is a trauma-informed program designed to help divorcing parents learn about the impact a divorce can have on their children. This class was designed using research and data on Adverse Child Experiences ( ACES). I was surprised to learn that currently, Gear Up is not a mandatory class for divorcing parents.
It is my strong belief that the Family Court system should make the Gear Up class mandatory for parents at the beginning of the divorce process, to improve parenting skills and awareness of the traumatic effects divorce can have on children. I am writing to increase awareness of the need for a more trauma-informed society regarding the effects divorce can have on a child. A mandatory, court-order class for divorcing parents will help reduce the traumatic effect of divorce on children by giving parents the tools they need to help their children transition after divorce. With any court-order mandate, there must be a way to enforce compliance so that participants must complete the class. Failure to complete the class should result in the non-fulfillment of a divorce order.
I hope that by writing this letter, I can grab the attention of those who hold the power to start creating a trauma-informed society thus creating a break in the effects of divorce-induced trauma on early childhood development.
Celeste E. Biehl
Cadillac
