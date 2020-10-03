In the year 1796 as the second term of President George Washington was ending, Washington then 64 years old and suffering from ill-health, decided not to seek another presidential term in office. Washington had no term limit restrictions but worried that if he died in office it would establish a lifetime precedent for the office of U.S. President that he vehemently opposed.
Washington and his lifetime friend James Madison each wrote copies of Washington’s farewell address letter to the nation. Alexander Hamilton taking both copies compiled the final draft that was later published in the Daily American Advertiser, a Philadelphia newspaper on Sept. 19, 1796.
This letter consisting of 7,641 words but only three main topics that Washington worried over greatly.
Topic 1 — Washington wrote of the importance of the country to maintain “Unity.‘
Topic 2 — Addressed what Washington considered the worst enemy of good government that of loyalty to a party over the national interest.
Topic 3 — Were the dangers of foreign government entanglements within our government.
Washington’s letter was published close to the day 224 years ago, but reading today’s news headlines his written words and fears for the country still echo very loudly today. Our Founding Fathers demanded that citizens of this new country maintain a constant vigil over its government, to stay focused and become informed and well versed on the issues the country faced. The very thought of not voting, for those at that time who could vote, was not imaginable.
No one political candidate today is ever perfect. That person does not exist on this earth but trusting what our founders passed to us, maintain unity, staying vigil, well informed on the issues and always maintain that not voting is never an option, then American comes out on top.
Jay A. Richley
Cadillac
