Our state government talks about the need to fix our roads but hasn’t been able to agree on a financing plan to accomplish the needed repairs.
Osceola County has several examples of getting the job done. Three examples that come to mind are the repaving of 131 Expressway from the Reed City exit to Tustin, Recreation Avenue in Evart and 15 Mile Road from 80th Avenue to 30th Avenue.
Thanks to the contractors, MDOT, Osceola County Road Commission, Ice Mountain, Evart City Council, Hartwick and Middle Branch Township officials for setting an example and showing others how to get the job done.
Roger B. Elkins
Evart
