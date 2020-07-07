We live in a cruel world when someone will steal memorial decorations off the gravesite of a four dead baby burial plots at Selma Township Cemetery. Three families went together to be able to afford to decorate the gravesites of our great-great-grandparents, great-grandparents, grandparents, parents, siblings and nieces and nephews, we felt so proud that we could finally afford to decorate these sites which gave us such gratification, It wasn’t much but after years of not being able to do this we finally we were able to scrape the bottom of the barrel to decorate these gravesites.
One of us went out to the cemetery and noticed that someone stole the pink flower arrangements off the gravesite of Cynthia Kay Yager and Jayne Lee Yager. We were heartbroken that someone would have the audacity to steal from the dead, and babies at that. We hope and pray it was worth it to the person who stole the flower arrangement and hope that the person enjoys the flowers. We also hope that this person has a healthy conscious and can live with the fact that they stole from the dead.
I wonder if this person can steal from the dead are we who are alive safe. If they are brave enough to steal from dead people what are they stealing from the living?
Cheryl A. Mapes
Cadillac
