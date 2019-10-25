Recent legislation introduced in the Michigan House to expand gun rights and peel back regulation is concerning. First I’m not an anti-gun citizen; I am a gun owner, hunter and consider myself a responsible user of firearms. I believe in the Second Amendment but only in part. I believe, along with Anthony Scalia the US Supreme Court Justice who wrote the Second Amendment (Columbia-Heller) decision, “that the rights secured by the Second Amendment are not unlimited.‘
Peeling back regulations allowing the right to carry a concealed or open weapon just about anywhere and by anyone is ridiculous. Living with people who could carry a weapon in bars, churches, hospitals, grocery stores, theaters, sporting events, schools, etc is intimidating and infringes on my Constitutional right of domestic tranquility.
I find it disturbing that one of our area’s representatives is a supporter of this legislation and also a self-proclaimed advocate of veterans. Perhaps unbeknownst but statistics show there are 20 American veterans every day who commit suicide. The rate of veteran suicides in Michigan, one every other day, is twice as high as the state’s overall suicide rate. The No. 1 suicide method is firearms; making this legislation very disturbing.
Presently citizens of Michigan can with a CPL license carry a concealed weapon in areas not deemed Gun Free Zones. If you don’t have a CPL, you are “responsible‘ to obey the laws and keep it open. Wasting our money and time with such legislation would be far better spent on professionally manned help for needy veterans and citizens suffering emotional, mental and suicidal problems.
I seriously doubt this boondoggle legislation will ever get off the ground and fly. My hopes; it will enjoy a pigeon-hole in Lansing with the accumulation of years of dust and faded ink.
Jay A. Richley
Cadillac
