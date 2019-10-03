Were you aware that local fire departments now charge individuals for cleanup of leaked fluids resulting from auto accidents? I found out the hard way, hopefully you won't have to.
In November of 2019, I was unfortunately involved in a motor vehicle accident while driving on Business Route 131 adjacent to Taco Bell on Cadillac's north end. Damage resulting from the accident caused coolant to leak from my pick-up's radiator. The fire department responded quickly, took great care of everyone involved and cleaned up the coolant. I can't thank all involved enough for their professionalism.
Having said that, I imagine that most readers would be shocked to find that I was recently billed $247.50 by Haring Township Fire for the "Hazardous Materials Clean-up" associated with this accident, despite be found 0% at fault in the Michigan State Police's accident investigation. Think your auto insurance will pay for it? Guess again, I use USAA, who earned a perfect score from consumers in a recent J.D. Power satisfaction survey and they wouldn't pay it. Michigan is a "no fault" state, so going after the other driver is not an option. Only two options remain for people caught in this situation: refuse to pay and allow the township to send the bill to collections to damage your credit; or pay $250 for $1 of dry sweep and five minutes of a firefighter's time your property taxes are already paying to respond to the accident.
Neither are good options, and I encourage each of you to engage your township boards regarding this unjust behavior before the bill arrives in your mailbox.
John M. Taylor
Fife Lake
