I would like to voice my support and endorsement for Cameron Harwell in his upcoming run for Missaukee County Prosecutor. I have known Cameron for about 15 years as a professional, and as a student at Northern Michigan Taekwondo. His dedication to obtaining knowledge of martial arts, and his role in passing on that knowledge, has proven to me he is not only a man who seeks to better himself but also those around him.
Cameron once told me my belief, that nobody should be a victim, is what motivates him to continue his training with our organization. That has made him an excellent defense attorney and an outstanding prosecutor as he carries that same philosophy with him, no one should be a victim.
Lonny J. Snow
Mesick
