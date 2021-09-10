A businessman in a service industry grew tired of being yelled at. He tired of getting sprayed with angry spit from disgruntled customers who expected five-star service at Motel 6 prices. One day, he became oddly detached during yet another customer tirade; he felt as though he was watching a movie. In fact, he couldn’t help but think that the antics of the angry woman screaming at him made her look like a monkey.
That observation gave him a brilliant idea. He posted a giant mirror behind the front desk—and the customer tirades all but ceased. When people saw how rude and hateful they looked while yelling and screaming, they stopped yelling and screaming.
How’s your conduct in front of others — believers or those yet to come to faith — when it comes to the local Church? If we were to “mirror” your expressions when it comes to it, what would we see? The Apostle Paul in his farewell to the Church in Ephesus told them:
“Be on guard for yourselves and for all the flock, among which the Holy Spirit has made you overseers, to shepherd the church of God which He purchased with His own blood.” — Acts 20:28
When’s the last time you told yourself there’s one significant thing that identifies us as genuine Christ-followers, and that’s loving His Bride! Identifying with Christ’s Church! And I’m not talking about membership, because that’s an outward act that could possibly be done only for show!
What’s to say that a person is a genuine or authentic “spouse?” This may hurt some of you and may prick others... but the identifier of an authentic spouse is longevity! Another way to put it is “staying power!” Are you willing to stick with your original commitment for the rest of your life?
We all have known people who’ve claimed that they’ve asked for forgiveness for their sins. And they’ve asked to receive Christ — to invite Him to take control of their life. They’ve also been baptized as a sign of their commitment and may serve on a board at a local church or use some gift to play an instrument or sing with the worship team or give money to some line item or the general budget of some local church.
But some of those folks have, after time, quit on the Church! They no longer are involved. They claim that they don’t need to relate to a local congregation. They say they’re just fine with “Jesus and me.” They really appreciate Jesus and His love and forgiveness, but you can have the institutional church... they want nothing to do with it.
Could you imagine chumming around with someone who looks you in the face and says, “You know, you’re a fine person. I’m glad I have you as a friend. In fact, I don’t know anyone who’s been as faithful to me throughout all the mess that’s come my way in life. You’ve stuck by me and accepted me during the worst of what I’ve done.”
But if the truth were told, “I can’t stand your spouse! I’m sorry, but they carry opinions that just sicken and turn me off! For the life of me, I don’t know how you can stand them, but you do. To each his/her own. So be it. But I’d rather be stranded on a desert island with a rabid dog that also carries the Ebola strain then spend one minute with your spouse!”
Now let me tell you something. After they called the cops to pull me off of that joker, do you think I would back off and say something like, “Please excuse me for my reaction to your statement. You just took me a little off guard, there. I really can see your side of it.”[?]
Me thinks not! You’re talking about someone who is bone of my bone and flesh of my flesh! She’s connected to me. And if you don’t realize that when you talk about her — you’re talking about me — you have lost your ever-lovin’ mind!
And let me add, if you’re all in love with God and Jesus and “hopped up” on Their great love and gifts to you, but despise His bride and want nothing to do with sharing life with His church — do you realize that when you speak and feel that way that you’re talking about flesh of His flesh, uniquely connected to Him to the extent that He gave His life for His spouse [the Church]?
Spouses can mess up. They can be poor examples of what they should be. So can local Churches! But don’t blow them off. Jesus didn’t give up on you, and He hasn’t given up on the local expression of Himself. Go ahead and quit on ever finding another 1968 Tempest like the one you had in High School, but don’t quit on the Church! It’ll get you a lot farther than that Tempest!
