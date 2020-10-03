I am writing to publicly endorse Mike Hayes for Circuit Court Judge for Wexford and Missaukee Counties. As the former prosecutor for Wexford County and the current prosecutor of Osceola County, I understand how important this position is to our Northern Michigan communities.
Mike is the best candidate for Circuit Court Judge because he has the intellect, experience, work ethic, attention to detail, and judicial temperament needed to succeed as a Circuit Court Judge. As a prosecutor, I have worked with many attorneys, and I have no doubt that Mike will treat law enforcement, litigants, attorneys, and criminal defendants fairly and with dignity and respect. Mike will faithfully serve the residents of Wexford and Missaukee Counties, and he is the only real choice for this position. I wholeheartedly support Mike.
Tony J. Badovinac
Cadillac
