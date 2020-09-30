As the election is fast approaching, I would like to take a few minutes to explain why Mike Hayes is the best choice for Circuit Court Judge.
I was born and raised in Cadillac and have lived in Wexford county my entire life. As a life-long resident, I want a judge that values attention to detail, literal interpretation of the law and has a strong moral compass to keep our community safe. I am confident that Mike Hayes is the only candidate running that has all of these attributes. Having graduated in the top 10% of his class in law school, his diverse experience with multiple areas in law and his community service, he is the clear choice for doing what's right for our community inside and outside the courtroom. Mike will ensure that everybody that enters his courtroom will receive a fair, unbiased trial and judgment.
Mike's commitment and dedication to his family and community will help him make the best judgments in the circuit court environment. Mike is a caring, down to earth guy with a passion for law and doing the right thing. He is clearly the best choice for judge on Nov. 3, 2020.
Heidi J. Fenner
Manton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.