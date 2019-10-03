I address this statement to whom it may concern, but I guess it didn't concern this person I'm about to address this letter to, because they thought it was necessary to dump a baby kitten and its dead mother in one of the local trailer park dumpsters in Cadillac and leave it to die there.
My husband, who works in the park doing odd jobs, just happened to be there trimming bushes that day and went to dump the trimmings and found the kitten and his dead mother in the dumpster. The baby is doing well because we are going to keep it and I am feeding it with an eye dropper.
Just wanted to let you know you didn't succeed completely in your heartless act.
Betty M. Murphy
Lake City
