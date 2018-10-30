Preserving our constitutional form of government has surpassed all other issues for me. George Washington warned that tampering with the Constitution could “undermine what cannot be directly overthrown.‘
Examine the action of prominent Democrats and the biased media. Clinton, “the Democrats will accept the results of the election.‘ (Lie.) “No civility until the Democrats regain power.‘ “Biden, Trump supporters are the dregs of society.‘
I believe the media tries to destroy anyone who speaks in support of our president, like K. West questioning his sanity. How about freedom of speech?
They insult the first lady. Observe current members of Congress sworn to uphold the law — Waters: “Impeach … impeach. When you see a member of the administration, form a crowd and harass them.‘ Booker, it doesn’t matter if Kavanaugh is innocent or guilty, unsupported accusations are enough. Schumar, there is no presumption of innocence.
What happened to due process? The mobs were too busy following like sheep in the streets to open their ears and listen to actual testimony. There is no relation between rallies in a scheduled facility and mobs in the streets. Words have consequences, the violent rhetoric on the left has prompted death threats.
None of this comes from conservatives. I believe many Democrats embrace socialism, which is rule by the government, for the government and control of the people by seizing the nation’s wealth through high taxes.
If you revere the Constitution and believe in the power of prayer, join those of us who with Pastor Brunson, the 19th hostage brought home, no traitors, are praying for God to protect our president from the evil forces attacking him and elect those who truly support our founders’ values, honor election results, rule by law and order, not mobs and intimidation.
Ruth A. Mowat
Evart
