I love America. I have been part of it for nearly four score years. I think it is a great country. But I want it to be better than what it is right now. I want our citizens and politicians to respect and encourage, not just tolerate diversity; to listen to scientists and physicians who are working to help overcome the ravages of a global pandemic. I want to hear politicians tell the truth instead of altering the facts to fit their own agenda, to call people by their names or titles instead of some label related to the color of their skin, their political party or their country of origin. I want to hear more respect for others, more civility in human discourse, more empathy for those who are sick, unemployed, underpaid, wrongly imprisoned or who have lost a loved one. I want to encourage a better understanding of and response to the racial injustices that permeate our society.
I want to see all children and young people have equal access to a good quality education regardless of where they live, and teachers and nurses and essential workers paid justly for the crucial work they do.
But it is not about me. It is about you. What do you want for this great country we live in together? It is getting time to vote in a very important election. Vote for what you want. Be sure you get out to vote on Nov. 3.
Allen D. McCreedy
Cadillac
