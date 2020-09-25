A bill now on the House floor, H.B. 5095 would "impose a 10% excise tax on the sale of ammunition, which would be levied in addition to sales or use tax, with the revenue allocated in the same manner as the state use tax." Ammunition is defined as a projectile or projectile core that may be used in a firearm.
I believe there are only two rationales for an ammunition excise tax. It is a backdoor gun control attempt, and/or an additional tax opportunity for the state. Either case is an infringement that citizens should not accept. H.B. 5095 is a direct attack on the Second Amendment. An ammunition tax is a mechanism for more gun restrictions. I believe raising the cost of ammunition restricts our exercising our right to own a weapon. This is a direct affront to gun owners. A bow is pretty worthless without a quiver of arrows. Make arrows more expensive and harder to get, and you now have much more control over the citizens.
Exercising our rights, any of them should never be regarded as an opportunity to create a new revenue stream for the state. Taxes should not be used as a policy mechanism to control, limit or otherwise restrict citizen rights. H.B 5095 was reported out of the House Tax Policy Committee on Sept. 9, with the recommendation that the substitute (H1) be adopted.
Unfortunately, committee substitute language is not available for public access, an important failure for government transparency and accountability. If this seems like a further encroachment on your right to own arms, you should contact your state representative. Otherwise, don’t be surprised when it happens.
Melvin H. Barnhart
Boon
