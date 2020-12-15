I am writing in regards to Senate Bill 1253, a bill that is set to reach the State House soon. It is an effort to cap public health emergency orders to a 28-day timeline. I would encourage the State House representatives to vote "No" regarding this bill due to the inadequate and antiquated response of the Legislature thus far. Every shut down has accomplished its goal: to lower cases.
I believe this latest shutdown has already accomplished the goal of maintaining, if not lowering, our state-wide cases. We are teetering on the edge, a wrong decision could bring us to the brink of more chaos and more death. The health department's efforts to protect us have worked. I believe this bill will put lives at risk even more than they already are. In the stead of the Legislature's inaction to protect its constituents, Gov. Whitmer and Director Gordon have. Through methodical research, expert advice and common sense they have saved lives. Thousands, if not tens of thousands, are alive because of their hard work and determination. To cast aside such dedicated measures, which only serve to protect the public, is a blatant disregard for human life.
No one wants this. No one wants to deal with the economical, educational or psychological fallout; but since there is no other option we must acknowledge the sad reality of our current situation. Until we have more control over the virus, we must limit our contact with others.
If a comprehensive mask mandate could be passed other options could be considered. But at this point, it is a derelict of duty in protecting Michigan citizens if this bill is signed. During these tumultuous times please consider the expert advice of those who know more than you. Please consider the value of human life and health.
Andrea M. Lilly
Cadillac
