How odd 100 years hence, women had to fight for their right to vote. How odd. The 19th Amendment was ratified in 1920. My grandma was born in 1898. She was not eligible to vote until she was 22. How odd this seems to me.
According to the science of the day, women's brains were just not big enough to do all that thinking. If women were out voting and thinking, their ovaries would atrophy. Mental exertion could jeopardize their health. How very odd.
Deb E. Booher
Evart
