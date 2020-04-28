Congressmen Bill Huizenga, Paul Mitchell, Fred Upton, Tim Walberg, John Moolenaar, and Jack Bergman. This is to inform you that I hold all of you responsible for the chaos, anarchy and mayhem that took place at our state capitol on April 15, 2020. I believe all of these individuals caused great harm to the general public. They took risks that are non-conducive to the current situation that we are under. I am so angry when so many people are making so many personal sacrifices.
Your letter stated, "individuals can practice proper social distancing and most people recognize the dangers of coronavirus and will act responsibly." This is not true. I know of essential workers in local grocery stores who witness arrogant, rules don't apply to me, customers. People are shopping for leisure, and admit it, they do not follow the six feet rule, and come in with unnecessary family. Michiganders continue breaking these rules day after day here in Cadillac and now in Lansing.
My father passed away on March 22, 2020. We have not been able to bury him, nor have we had any family contact. My mother, 92, is living alone. Only select family members assist her. Your position stated in this ridiculous letter jeopardizes our ability to care for her. We are not alone.
Shame on you for your contention with our governing body. You’re not running for reelection, you should be protecting lives. We must be one voice, one force, one community, sacrificing toward the goal of saving lives. Your letter is irresponsible, arrogant and just plain dangerous.
Jan M. Wood
Cadillac
