I’m praying for all of us. For the retailers, business professionals, recreational folks, of course, the visitors and those of us holding our breath for the next 13 weeks and beyond. 13 weeks, that’s tourist talk. Having been a COC Director for four years in Wisconsin. I get it.
In 2000, my first year, we had some major challenges however, all the events were better than planned and we were giddy with success. 2001 was not so much. We had forest tent worms everywhere, especially during one of our major events, the art fair on the courthouse lawn. Then September came around and we all remember 9-11. That brought life to a screeching halt. A lot of events were canceled and it was immediately followed by smallpox, anthrax, and pipe bomb scares. Every facet of our life was affected and I don’t think we ever really completely recovered.
Here’s what I know. We have been Pure Michigan for a long time. People don’t forget that and they will come. We can’t protect or close down every entrance to this state. We will be exposed to this virus. We can’t stop that. We can take a proactive stance to it though. We must come together. Let’s contact our chamber of commerce and health department to see if we can have a best practices guideline for keeping our livelihood safe. Consistency. Businesses can band together so that locals have a little bit of a perk for shopping during the off-times. Usual visitor stays are Thursday through Sunday, notice how the price of gas goes down after the weekend? We need to dilute the exposure and we can do it together.
Most of all we need to be smart, be safe, and wash our hands.
Crystal L. Johnson
Cadillac
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.