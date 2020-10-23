This message to my fellow voters in Wexford and Missaukee counties is in support of Jason Elmore for Circut Judge.
Jason is a fourth-generation local citizen. He served 22 years in the US Army Judge Advocate General’s Corps, including one year deployed to Kuwait as a prosecutor and three years as a judge. He has been a successful local attorney for 16 years. For the last four years he has done an excellent job prosecuting criminals and keeping us, the voters, informed on his cases and criminal law related matters.
Our last three circuit judges were successful and very well respected local attorneys and citizens of our community. Help me make Jason number four in a row. He has served our community well and will continue to do so on the bench as a sound judge. Most importantly exercise your freedom to vote on Nov. 3, 2020.
Bill P. Rzepka
Cadillac
