My family and I have been lifelong residents of Missaukee County. I served in law enforcement for 41 years, including 26 years as Sheriff of Missaukee County. I also was on the board of the Traverse Narcotics team for 26 years. I served during the terms of Judges Peterson, Corwin and Fagerman.
There are few positions as important to our community and law enforcement as the Circuit Court Judge. This court sets the tone for the practice of law in our community. The residents, businesses , and police officers deserve someone on the bench who knows this particular courtroom and community, and who brings to it a true breadth of experience and leadership.
I have gotten to know Jason Elmore over the last 15 years. As a defense attorney, I saw an experienced and caring advocate. As a prosecutor, I have seen a dedicated and aggressive leader of law enforcement concerned for victims, the community, and defendants.
I personally sat down with both candidates for the 28th Circuit Court Judge this year. While both candidates are dedicated attorneys it is clear to me that only Jason Elmore has the courtroom experience, service record, and leadership experience needed. Jason has served as a prosecutor, defense attorney, divorce attorney, and litigator for more than twice as long. Jason’s experience is unmatched. He is a proven, skilled, and compassionate person and public servant.
Wexford and Missaukee counties need the right person with the experience for the job now. Vote Jason Elmore for 28th Circuit Court Judge
James D. Bosscher
McBain
