I am writing in order to support Jason Elmore for the 28th Circuit Court for Wexford and Missaukee Counties.
I was born and raised here in Cadillac and graduated from CHS. I moved away when I was 25. After running a few businesses in Jenison, MI I decided I wanted to return to and invest in my hometown. I now own The Pines, Lake Cadillac Resort, Dockside Inn, and Merritt Speedway. Another person who grew up here graduated from CHS, and returned home to invest in this community is Jason Elmore.
I have known Jason and his for family several years now. I have seen Jason dedicate himself to this community through his many charitable activities, including the YMCA and many more. I believe his service as the Wexford County Prosecutor has shown his dedication to aggressively prosecuting crime with effective consistency.
It is the selfless service of people like Jason that made me feel secure in investing in these communities. Both counties need and deserve Jason Elmore on the bench ruling on the cases that impact us, our homes, our families, and our businesses.
Jason is a man of mission and focus. I support Jason Elmore, the only experienced choice for the job.
Michael W. Blackmer
Cadillac
