For 34 years, as a family physician, I served thousands of patients and families of Wexford and Missaukee counties. My wife, Marsha, and I have known Jason Elmore for over 15 years.
Jason’s wife, Dr. Alicia Elmore, was a partner of mine for the last 14 years of my practice. We have seen how he has given of himself to our community. Not only did he choose to give up a successful private practice to serve as the Wexford County Prosecutor, but he invested himself in the community through the YMCA, Silent Observer and so much more.
Jason, who grew up here, came back home from the army and dedicated his professional career to public service. Jason Elmore is the candidate we all need to elect to the bench of the 28th Circuit Court.
William R. Grace
Cadillac
