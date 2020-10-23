I endorse Jason Elmore for 28th Circuit Court. I have been the Chief of Police in Manton for 22 years, and prior to that, three years as a police officer. I am proud to live in the downtown area of Manton with my wife. In addition to serving here, I have also served one year in Afghanistan training Afghan police with our military. I have worked with several prosecutors and defense counsels, Jason Elmore stands above them all.
I have gotten to know Jason through his involvement as the chairperson for the board of directors of the Cadillac Area YMCA and as the Wexford County Prosecutor. I am proud to call him both a colleague and friend.
I believe Jason knows this whole community well from Cadillac to Manton, Mesick to Buckley and Lake City to McBain. He cares for all of their citizens. He has demonstrated a tireless and focused work ethic. He has also proven himself to be a strong and intelligent advocate on both sides of the courtroom. He has shown his commitment to victims, law enforcement, defendants and our community.
If you have ever read anything written by Jason or heard him speak, you have most likely heard his mission statement, “It is only when we all work together that we can make all of Wexford County a better and safer place to live, work, vacation, own a business and most importantly, raise a family.‘ He lives and breathes this mission. I know that as the 28th Circuit Court Judge, he will also apply that same focus to Missaukee County.
This is the highest court in our counties. The judge who sits on the bench must have the weathered experience to do the job. Jason is the only candidate with the experience needed now.
Michael P. Long
Manton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.