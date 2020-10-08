As a lifelong resident of our Cadillac community and Wexford County, I have been an active citizen. As the Nov. 3, 2020 election nears I write this letter in strong support of 28th Circut Court Judge candidate Jason Elmore. Throughout his life, Jason Elmore has proven himself to his family and friends as a dedicated hard worker.
Jason Elmore has an educational background, legal experience in the courtroom, and as the current Wexford County Prosecutor to be our 28th Circuit Court Judge. In addition, his extensive military experience and various active roles in Wexford County service groups keep Jason very familiar with our community.
So please join me as you vote in our November election and cast your vote for Jason Elmore for 28th Circuit Court Judge.
Phil N. Potvin
Cadillac
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.