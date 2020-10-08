Merriam-Webster’s definition of "Fair" is: marked by impartiality and honesty : free from self-interest, prejudice, or favoritism.
When one examines the legal career of Jason Elmore, it becomes self-evident he has committed himself to be the best legal official he could strive for. A multi-faceted career that has exposed him to various levels and experiences within the legal system; both civilian and military.
As a former Cadillac Chief of Police, I have personally worked with Mr. Elmore while he assumed these different roles within both Wexford County and the City of Cadillac. I have also had to face Mr. Elmore in his role as a defense attorney. I can honestly say few, if any, have ever been more prepared to do the job than he. You always knew going up with, or against him, that he was going to bring his absolute best.
In the above definition you will notice to be "fair" is to be free from “prejudice.‘ Most people misuse this word in normal conversations. It means to have a preconceived judgement or opinion; or literally; to pre-judge. Scholars will tell you the best way to avoid prejudice is to gain life experience through education, knowledge, travel, practice, familiarity and understanding. This typically requires getting outside of the comfortable constrains we normally exist in. Mr. Elmore’s career, and his pursuits within it, definitely demonstrates those traits.
I feel the citizens of Michigan’s 28th Circuit Court will be best served by electing a honest person, who can act free from favoritism and self-interest; a person who can judge fairly. That person is Jason Elmore.
Todd M. Golnick
Fort Myers, Florida
