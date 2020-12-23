We have been blessed in Wexford/Missaukee Counties over the past 60 years with good and fair Circuit Court Judges in William Peterson, Charles Corwin, and William Fagerman. Soon, we will be saying goodbye to Judge Fagerman.
I have had the pleasure of knowing and working with Judge Fagerman as a police officer, parole/probation officer, and friend. As a prosecutor and judge, he has always been accessible and willing to offer his knowledge and assistance in any way possible. He has been fair with the many hard decisions he has had to face each day as the Circuit Court Judge. As a friend and pillar in the community, Judge Fagerman is always willing to help wherever possible.
We wish incoming judge, Jason Elmore, the best but we want you, Judge Fagerman, to know that your expertise, skills, and knowledge over the years will never be forgotten. Thank you for your years of service to our community. I know I speak for many in wishing you well in your retirement.
David J. Koenig
Cadillac
