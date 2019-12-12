Considering what I have learned about the “Fall Of Rome,‘ from books like “The Story of Civilization‘ by Will and Ariel Durant, or the internet YouTube “The Lessons of History,‘ history classes taken, along with the movies, and television (PBS and Jeopardy). It occurred to me that what is happening in the world today is kind of similar when compared to the available information. Are lines being drawn that one day will become the no-mans-land of differing ideologies, religions, and points of view?
I believe that the 2020 presidential election will be dominated by the incumbent, a couple of rich guys, and a couple of party candidates financed by their “war chest.‘ That develops the possibility of a multi-candidate general election. Does anybody remember Ross Perot and the problems his campaign caused?
The hitch in all of this I see is, “Those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it.‘ A quote attributed to writer and philosopher George Santayana, and in its original form read, "Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it."
I wonder if we aren't well on our way to being just another historical flash in the pan? I long for the wit of Will Rogers, who said, “We will never have true civilization until we have learned to recognize the rights of others.‘ Or the compassion of MLK who said, “We are not makers of history. We are made by history.‘ Then there’s Sun Tzu and his "13 chapters.‘ Or the objectives of “Small Unit Tactics‘ the pinpoint capture and/or assassination, with as little collateral damage as possible, in the minimum amount of time, while suffering only acceptable losses.‘
You add drones and special-guided munitions, plus a dash of YouTube, and things can get out of hand real fast.
Michael H. MacCready
Manton
