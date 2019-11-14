In case you missed this, the Russian Red Sparrow Maria Botina who has been sitting in a federal prison after being convicted for not registering as a Russian Foreign Agent was recently deported from the United-States. Botina who is also suspected of having strong ties with secret back door operation groups attempting inroads with certain congressmen to use the national prayer breakfast and a national firearms organization, (NRA) for its propaganda purpose. This dark seedy scenario with Botina and these shady political foundations paying for all-expense trips for congressmen to the Ukraine reads like a James Grissom Spy Novel, but impossible to uncloak in 300 words or less.
John Moolenaar, our Michigan-District-Congressman accepted the all-expense trip to the Ukraine and from a rather secretive claimed Christian group called the “Fellowship Foundation‘ with alleged ties to Maria Botina. This Foundation lists on there tax fillings as providing help, logistics and assistance for the National Prayer Breakfast. The FBI claimed the group was a front that helped Russian agents meet and influence American politicians.
Congressman Moolenaar has a short memory when questioned about his trip. I and others have asked numerous times for an explanation but our questions are ignored. I find this Ukraine trip concerning especially as Moolenaar can rarely make it to Cadillac or other cities in his district. Meetings he does schedule can require a pre-registration with meetings held in small rooms during the middle of the day and often chaired by his aids.
I was unaware that our Constitution authorized a U.S. Congressman to jet around the world allegedly at the expense of foreign nationals or making deals with foreign governments? So again Mr. Moolenaar. simply could you please explain to your district the purpose and reason of this all-expense trip to the Ukraine?
Jay A. Richley
Cadillac
