The Lake Mitchell Sewer Authority has the highest residential sewer rates of 61 municipalities in northern Michigan at $79 a month. With the proposed, $9.4 million sewer renovation project rates will go up to $105 a month. Two and one-half times higher than the normal sewer rates in northern Michigan.
The rates are so high because I believe the board that is managing the system has no education, training or experience in managing a wastewater system. The townships appointed the five-member board. Four out of the five members on the board are not even on the sewer and don’t pay the user fees. The board has abrogated its responsibility to manage the system to the engineers that they have hired. The engineers do the daily operations, maintenance, office work, billing, planning and consulting for the system. There is no full-time municipal employee to oversee the engineers. I believe this is a cash cow for the engineers.
I believe the $9.4 million project plan that the engineers have prepared was done with an inadequate evaluation of the existing system and presented no alternatives other than a complete renovation of the entire system. The inexperienced board approved the project plan without evaluating other alternatives to a complete renovation of the system, the most expensive alternative. Projects of this magnitude should contain alternatives. In my opinion, the project plan that was approved is inadequate and was poorly prepared.
I think it is time that the sewer board should be comprised of all sewer system users. The people that are paying the bills should have the final say in how their money is spent and a plan should be prepared with a complete evaluation of the existing system and alternatives to the prepared project plan.
Craig T. Laurent
Cadillac
