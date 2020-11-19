My 87-year-old mother-in-law and I were watching the City of Cadillac council meeting Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 on the website. As that one man clearly used that verbally extreme, informal language on live stream for all citizens to hear at the pubic website meeting, he spoke far beyond the bounds of moderation.
Although he apologizes, he should have been censured from several council meetings. Yes, I have big shoulders for that type of language, but not Cadillac's elderly senior citizens of our community, and of course, with the internet, even senior citizens watching in their winter homes.
Randall S. Lindell
Cadillac
Commented
