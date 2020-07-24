Our country faces a challenge that is complicated and poorly managed. During our current crisis, we find that one of our states (21 million population) has more COVID-19 cases than exists in the entire 27-country European Union (447 million.)
When our stock market crashed in 1929, President Hoover suggested that our free- enterprise system would fix things. It didn’t happen. He increased taxes on imports to help farmers that developed into damaging trade wars with many countries.
In November 1932, Franklin Delano Roosevelt (FDR) was elected president and inaugurated March 4, 1933. On March 9, to prevent bank runs, he closed banks.
On April 5, with the approval of Congress, FDR launched the Civilian Conversation Corps (CCC) that provided three million men to improve public lands. Locally, camps were established at Pleasant Lake, Harrietta, and Hoxeyville. World War1 veterans were recruited to manage the camps for young men. Most were between the ages of 17 and 23. The men planted trees, constructed trails and parklands, and built the Caberfae tower and ski area. Of the workers $30 monthly wage, $25 was sent to their parent’s homes. They earned money, learned work skills, and made improvements that we enjoy today.
The Works Progress Administration was created for men and women to build skating rinks, school playgrounds, and the Harrietta fish hatchery.
Under the leadership of FDR, our communities and citizens survived and we went on win a world war.
During the 1930s, we showed the world how to fix a problem. Today, we wonder why other countries are fixing their problems while we are failing miserably.
When members of the Executive and Legislative branches of our federal government work together and heed the advice of their appointed staffs as they did in the 1930s, good things happen. That’s leadership.
Cliff F. Sjogren
Cadillac
