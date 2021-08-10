I am writing this wondering if anyone else has a problem with getting a ride.
My grandson has a job and depends on Wexford Express for a ride. He is mentally challenged. I understand that sometimes he doesn’t always express his needs exactly as we would. But he has a job. He is trying to be a valuable part of society and not depend on the system to take care of him.
He has been using this way of transportation to go to work for a little over a year. He has called them for a ride from my house several times and I have seen him be on hold for over 10 minutes just to be told they don’t have a bus to pick him up. There have been times when they tell him they will be there and never show up. There is one specific dispatcher that seems to have a problem with him. I realize not everyone can get along with some people and that some people just rub each other the wrong way. If that’s the case, can’t you give him to another dispatcher and make everyone’s life easier?
What are our taxes going to? My mom lived at the apartments by the lake and it was nothing to see two, three or sometimes four buses in a row waiting there to pick people up. And they can’t pick my grandson up for work?
I for one will not be approving another millage for them. To me it looks like a gross mismanagement of my hard earned dollars.
Marguerite M. Mellinger
Cadillac
I just watched testimony given by Officer Michael Fanone at the Select Committee on the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
The events on Jan. 6, 2021, were beyond politics or ideology, in my opinion. The attackers were not patriots. This was a group of people I believe beating and attempting to kill police officers and an unmistakable attempt to violently overthrow our government and terminate democracy in the US.
Even worse are the politicians that have attempted to sweep this under the rug or outright deny the event.
Our U.S. House Representative Moolenaar voted against creating a bi-partisan committee to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection. I believe, this is unforgivable and Moolenaar must be voted out of office in 2022. It is my plan to work vigorously on the campaign of for whoever runs against this low-life politician. By the way, if you watch a news service that denies the January insurrection, I believe you need to switch to one that reports the truth and not Trump’s propaganda.
David L. Maynard
Cadillac
All right MDOT, what’s with the plan for a roundabout at Division and Crosby? Traffic flow doesn’t actually indicate the need for one. And even if it did, this is a ridiculous time to do it, especially after all of the utility work just completed. Now we’re looking at a large part of it probably being dug up at a wasted cost I’m guessing of nearly $100,000. Most importantly, I believe (based on all the other roundabouts in the last couple of years) there isn’t one highway engineer that knows how to properly design one. You don’t shift traffic to the left to then turn right to enter or create a right turn to exit.
There should be a smooth merge and gently exit. I’ve also never seen one in Michigan with a proper radius/diameter to allow a big truck to navigate it without hoping the island with the tandems. I believe this is a danger to other traffic. If it is truly a necessity, then study European ones to “Do it right the first time.”
Kenneth L. Blackman
Cadillac
I am saddened by the people in Cadillac, that feel the need to steal. My son works really hard and would probably give the shirt off his back to someone in need. However, he finally had the money to get his son a brand new bike, the child was elated, he rode it a week and someone found the need to steal from a small child. Cadillac, what is wrong with you? Really?
Wendy L. Campbell
Cadillac
Speak Out letters are the opinions of the letter writer and should be construed as opinion only. The opinions expressed are solely those of the writers and are not necessarily the opinions of the Cadillac News or its employees. We remind writers to limit their letters to one per topic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.