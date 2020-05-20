With Michigan being in the middle of a major epidemic and how we sensibly deal with it ultimately determining the lives of many, now throw in the high degree of political and constitutional jargon filling the airways and perhaps we need to put some serious reasoning on this issue?
I believe the state lockdown was necessary. Perhaps a little over reactionary with some businesses and restrictions but then I question our state legislature. You have become so toxic with your continual political bashing and your inability to work for the people rather than your political party. I blame you for this.
You failed in your duties to represent us. You should have been involved with the governor when crafting these restrictions as I believe this falls into your job description but you have fostered such political hate that you have made working for the good of Michigan nearly impossible.
Our founders through the constitution gave the states the authority under the Commerce Clause to regulate the spread of diseases within the state. In 1944 the Public Health Services Act was adopted further enhancing the state's authority. Over the years the supreme court has ruled on many aspects of the clause and the act itself and it is intact. So if you think the lock-down is unconstitutional, it's not.
During these times with so much death and suffering in Michigan, how disheartening to find some elected officials sowing seeds of descent by listing negative political and derogatory remarks on their Facebook pages or citizens who totally disregard the safety of others and feel it's their constitutional right to do whatever. You’re not the only one who has a constitutional right.
I always hope for the very best but I really question the direction some are taking today.
Jay A. Richley
Cadillac
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.