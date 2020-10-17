I was recently reminded that annually the third week in October is designated as National Character Counts Week.
The U.S. President, U.S. Senate, state governors, and officials around the world are called upon to highlight the importance of character in the raising and educating of our children, and the example we personally give in the way we conduct our lives. Character is to be built on six basic pillars, trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring, and citizenship.
In these uniquely demanding times, each one of us is called to accept the challenge to make character count. I believe that if this is consistently done regardless of gender, race, religion, or political preference, from the ordinary citizen to the holders of the highest office, we will make our future genuinely secure.
Berton Van Antwerpen
Lake City
